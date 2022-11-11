USC RB Travis Dye leaves field on cart with left leg injury

LOS ANGELES — Southern California running back Travis Dye has been taken from the Coliseum field on a cart after injuring his left leg during the No. 8 Trojans’ game against Colorado on Friday night.
Dye has been the heart of USC’s ground game in his first season at the school, playing a major role in its transformation from a four-win program last year into a College Football Playoff contender. He is the Pac-12’s second-leading rusher with 884 yards, and he had scored a touchdown in each of the Trojans’ previous eight games.
Dye is a Southern California native who left Oregon to play closer to home this season after a four-year career with the Ducks.
USC scored shortly after Dye’s injury on a 32-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams to Brenden Rice. The Trojans led 23-3.
