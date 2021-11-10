Wright is a 6-9, 235-pound starter at powerhouse Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He played his first three seasons of prep basketball at Windward School in Los Angeles, where he averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a sophomore.
Wright didn’t play as much as a junior because of COVID-19 restrictions.
He played for the 2019 U.S. under-16 national team that went undefeated and won a gold medal at the FIBA Americas under-16 championship.
