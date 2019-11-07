Thompson joins former USC stars Cynthia Cooper, Lisa Leslie, Pam McGee, Paula McGee and Cheryl Miller in having their jerseys retired.

The last time Virginia and USC met Thompson was starring for the Trojans in 1993 and ‘95. She remains the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

Last year, she was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Thompson led Houston to four straight WNBA championships and won gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

