The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Miami is fifth in the ACC scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

