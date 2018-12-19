SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Deion Holmes scored 16 points, Pat Welch added 12 points on four 3-pointers and South Carolina Upstate beat NAIA-member Truett-McConnell 85-54 on Wednesday.

USC Upstate led 40-22 at halftime, scored 11 of the first 19 points of the second half and led by 20 or more points for the final 5:47 of the game. The Spartans had five players finish in double figures for the first time this season.

Bryson Mozone made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Spartans (4-8), who will play at North Carolina State (9-1) on Saturday. Brandon Martin and Malik Moore each added 10 points. USC Upstate had 26 assists — with five apiece from Dalvin White and Ross Ryan — on 30 field goals and made 13 of 26 3-pointers.

Christian Davis had 13 points and Filipe Goncalves added 12 for the Bears.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.