Campbell (17-11, 10-4) vs. South Carolina Upstate (6-23, 1-14)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks to extend South Carolina Upstate’s conference losing streak to seven games. South Carolina Upstate’s last Big South win came against the Longwood Lancers 80-63 on Jan. 26. Campbell beat Longwood by two points on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: South Carolina Upstate’s Deion Holmes has averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while Malik Moore has put up 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Fighting Camels, Chris Clemons has averaged 30.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Andrew Eudy has put up 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

CLUTCH CHRIS: Clemons has connected on 37.6 percent of the 322 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 42 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Camels. South Carolina Upstate has an assist on 42 of 65 field goals (64.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Campbell has assists on 30 of 69 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Campbell offense has turned the ball over on 15.6 percent of its possessions, the 18th-best mark in Division I. 19.8 percent of all South Carolina Upstate possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Spartans are ranked 252nd, nationally).

