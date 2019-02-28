Hampton (12-15, 7-7) vs. South Carolina Upstate (6-24, 1-15)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton looks to extend South Carolina Upstate’s conference losing streak to eight games. South Carolina Upstate’s last Big South win came against the Longwood Lancers 80-63 on Jan. 26. Hampton won 74-71 at Radford on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Hampton’s Kalin Fisher, Akim Mitchell and Trevond Barnes have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 77.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Pirates. South Carolina Upstate has 41 assists on 70 field goals (58.6 percent) over its past three contests while Hampton has assists on 34 of 82 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Pirates 26th among Division I teams. The South Carolina Upstate defense has allowed 74.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 231st overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.