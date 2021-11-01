London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just 7 1/2 games this season. He was well on pace to set USC’s single-season records for receptions and yards receiving before the injury.
The former two-sport athlete gave up basketball this year to concentrate on his football career. He is expected to be among the top receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL draft if he leaves USC early as expected.
“He was about to put up one of the best statistical seasons any receiver has ever put up in college football, and that’s saying a lot,” USC interim coach Donte Williams said. “We’re going to miss him as a player, but the things that people forget about is who he is as a person to this team. He’s a team captain for a reason.”
USC (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) visits Arizona State on Saturday night.
