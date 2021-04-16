Mobley went on to say the auction winner will receive signed jerseys from USC and his first NBA team as well as two tickets to one of his rookie games and a meet-and-greet.
He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.4 assists for the Trojans, who advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga. Mobley was named the Pac-12’s player of the year, defensive player and freshman, the first in league history to sweep all three individual awards.
Mobley, from Murrieta, California, is projected to be a top-three pick in the NBA draft on July 29.
Mobley’s teammate, Isaiah White, said Friday he will return to USC for an extra season, which is allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The redshirt senior transferred from Utah Valley with one season of eligibility remaining. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 28 starts.
