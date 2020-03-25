Okongwu signed with an agent this week and announced his plans Wednesday on social media. The 6-foot-9 forward from Chino, California, is projected to be a lottery pick in the draft.
“What a ride it’s been my first year at USC. My freshman campaign at the school has been nothing short of spectacular,” Okongwu wrote in a message to Trojans fans. “However, all good things must come to an end. I want to take the next step when the opportunity presents itself.”
Okongwu thanked the Trojans coaching staff, his teammates and his family in a message he signed with his nickname: Big O.
