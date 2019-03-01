South Florida (18-10, 7-8) vs. Connecticut (13-15, 4-11)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks to extend Connecticut’s conference losing streak to seven games. South Florida’s last AAC win came against the East Carolina Pirates 72-68 on Feb. 10. Connecticut has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bulls are led by Laquincy Rideau and David Collins. Rideau is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals while Collins is putting up 15.1 points and two steals per game. The Huskies have been led by Christian Vital and Jalen Adams, who have combined to score 28.9 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Alterique Gilbert has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Connecticut field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Connecticut has 33 assists on 65 field goals (50.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Florida has assists on 47 of 70 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Florida has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Bulls have averaged 28.1 free throws per game.

