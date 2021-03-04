CREATING OFFENSE: Jordan Walker has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 68: Tulane is 0-8 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 9-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

AD

COLD SPELL: Tulane has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 65.8 points while giving up 74.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. South Florida has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com