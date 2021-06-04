Hogan cleared the wall in the third for a 2-0 lead, and he added an RBI single in the seventh to score Carmine Lane, who had reached third after a double and an error.
USF starter Jack Jasiak allowed four hits and one run in four innings. Dylan Burns (5-5) struck out three in three innings and Orion Kerkering picked up his fifth save by striking out two in the ninth.
Third baseman Nathan Hickey led Florida with an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. Kris Armstrong capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth.
Florida starter Tommy Mace (6-2) allowed three runs in five innings, while striking out four.
