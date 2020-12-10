ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. LSU has 35 assists on 84 field goals (41.7 percent) over its previous three outings while South Florida has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: LSU has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.