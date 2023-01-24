UT Arlington faces Cal Baptist after Gibson's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. UT Arlington averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lancers are 4-3 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist scores 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Mavericks and Lancers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is scoring 10.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Mavericks. Gibson is averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Advertisement

Taran Armstrong is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article