UT Arlington faces East Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (4-1) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3) Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates and the UT Arlington Mavericks play at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. The Mavericks have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. UT Arlington is third in the WAC in rebounding with 40.7 rebounds. Shemar Wilson leads the Mavericks with 8.7 boards.

The Pirates are 4-1 in non-conference play. East Carolina is ninth in the AAC scoring 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Johnson averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Anderson is shooting 29.8% and averaging 8.7 points for the Mavericks. Brandyn Talbot is averaging 7.5 points for UT Arlington.

Javon Small is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 21.4 points and 5.4 assists. Johnson is averaging 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds for East Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article