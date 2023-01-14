UT Arlington faces New Mexico State on 6-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-13, 0-5 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-10, 0-5 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -10; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington aims to end its six-game skid with a victory against New Mexico State. The Aggies are 4-3 on their home court. New Mexico State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 0-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Aggies and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Pinson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

