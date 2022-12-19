UT Arlington faces San Francisco on 3-game slide

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-7) at San Francisco Dons (9-3)
The Mavericks have gone 0-2 away from home. UT Arlington scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dons.
Shemar Wilson is averaging 9.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.