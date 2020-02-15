Phillips scored 12 for the Mavericks, winners of two straight following a two-game skid.
Maric led the Trojans with 13 points, Ben Coupet Jr. 12, Markquis Nowell 11 and Ruot Monyyong 10.
The Trojans have lost consecutive games following a seven-game win streak.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.