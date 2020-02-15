Nikola Maric’s three-point play with 5:06 left brought Little Rock (18-9, 12-4) to a tie at 61. Jordan Phillips and Maric traded layups, but Jabari Narcis made a 3-pointer and Radshad Davis followed with a three-point play and UT Arlington was on its way. Warren made two foul shots and a jumper and the lead was 73-63 with 1:46 to go.