UT Arlington hosts Southern Utah following Jones' 22-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-9, 10-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-17, 5-9 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Tevian Jones scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 81-71 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks have gone 5-7 at home. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Shemar Wilson paces the Mavericks with 7.8 boards.

The Thunderbirds are 10-4 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks and Thunderbirds square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyron Gibson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Jones is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Healy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

