UT Arlington hosts Tyson and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-11, 0-3 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -3; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Cameron Tyson scored 27 points in Seattle U’s 66-64 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks have gone 3-4 at home. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Redhawks are 2-0 in conference matchups. Seattle U averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Mavericks and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyron Gibson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Shemar Wilson is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Alex Schumacher is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

