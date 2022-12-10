UT Arlington Mavericks face the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (5-4) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-6)
The Bobcats are 5-4 in non-conference play. Texas State is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 9.4 points for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for UT Arlington.
Mason Harrell is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for Texas State.
