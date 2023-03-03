Gibson, UT Arlington Mavericks take on the Seattle U Redhawks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-19, 6-11 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (19-11, 10-7 WAC) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -7; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kyron Gibson and the UT Arlington Mavericks visit Cameron Tyson and the Seattle U Redhawks in WAC play Friday. The Redhawks are 11-2 on their home court. Seattle U scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-11 against conference opponents. UT Arlington is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 18.1 points for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Gibson is averaging 11 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Chendall Weaver is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article