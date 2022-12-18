UT Arlington takes on San Francisco, looks to halt 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-7) at San Francisco Dons (9-3) San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington enters the matchup with San Francisco as losers of three in a row. The Dons are 5-0 on their home court. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC scoring 74.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are 0-2 on the road. UT Arlington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Shemar Wilson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 9.7 points for the Mavericks. Aaron Johnson-Cash is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

