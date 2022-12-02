UT Arlington visits LSU following Miller's 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-4) at LSU Tigers (6-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -19; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Adam Miller scored 26 points in LSU’s 78-75 win over the Wofford Terriers. The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. LSU is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 0-1 in road games. UT Arlington scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for LSU.

Aaron Johnson-Cash averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Shemar Wilson is averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for UT Arlington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

