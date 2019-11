MARTIN, Tenn. — Quintin Dove had 24 points as UT Martin romped past NAIA-member St. Louis College of Pharmacy 106-48 on Tuesday night.

Craig Randall had 19 points for UT Martin, Derek Hawthorne, Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds and Miles Thomas scored 12.

Jordan Anderson led St. Louis with 11 but committed a team-high seven turnovers for the Eutectic. St. Louis turned it over 31 times. Anthony Vallejo had eight rebounds and Devon Howard collected six boards for St. Louis.