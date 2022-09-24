UT Martin begins OVC title defense smashing Lindenwood

MARTIN, Tenn. — Zak Wallace ran for 204 yards on 11 carries and scored twice while Sam Franklin totaled three touchdowns rushing and UT Martin wore down Lindenwood in a 56-26 win on Saturday.
Dresser Winn was efficient from the pocket as he completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. UT Martin never trailed.
Lindenwood erased a 14-point deficit and got within a point with 2:10 left in the second quarter, but Wallace’s 12-yard run before the break pushed the Skyhawks’ lead to 21-13. Three touchdowns in the third, including a 97-yard scoring run by Wallace, clinched it.
Cade Brister threw for 306 yards and a touchdown and an interception for the Lions. Peyton Rose had 156 yards receiving on seven receptions.
