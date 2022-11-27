UT Martin faces McNeese, aims for 4th straight home win

McNeese Cowboys (2-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4)
The Cowboys are 0-2 on the road. McNeese is seventh in the Southland with 12.7 assists per game led by Trae English averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Simon is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 37.2% for UT Martin.
Christian Shumate is averaging 12.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Johnathan Massie is averaging 10.5 points for McNeese.
