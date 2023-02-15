UT Martin faces SIU-Edwardsville, aims for 5th straight home win

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 8-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 OVC)
The Cougars have gone 8-6 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is ninth in the OVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Ray’Sean Taylor averaging 2.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks. Jordan Sears is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
Taylor is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.
Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
