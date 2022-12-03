UT Martin faces UNC Asheville after Stewart's 34-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -8.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Parker Stewart scored 34 points in UT Martin’s 86-83 victory against the McNeese Cowboys. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. UNC Asheville has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-4 away from home. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Chris Nix averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.6 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 15.0 points for UNC Asheville.

Stewart is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.4 points for UT Martin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

