UT Martin faces UNC Asheville after Stewart's 34-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3)
The Skyhawks have gone 0-4 away from home. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Chris Nix averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.6 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 15.0 points for UNC Asheville.
Stewart is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.4 points for UT Martin.
