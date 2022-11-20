UT Martin hosts Prairie View A&M following Douglas' 26-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-0) at UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3)
UT Martin finished 5-8 at home a season ago while going 8-22 overall. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.
Prairie View A&M went 8-8 in SWAC games and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 76.3 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.
