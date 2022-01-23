The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Taylor is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.
Cougars: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.