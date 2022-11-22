UT Martin plays Arkansas State following Sears' 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-3) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2)
Arkansas State went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 18-11 overall. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.
UT Martin finished 4-14 in OVC games and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.
