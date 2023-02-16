UT Martin takes on SIU-Edwardsville, looks for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 8-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -1; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts SIU-Edwardsville looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Skyhawks have gone 13-1 in home games. UT Martin has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 8-6 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks. Jordan Sears is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article