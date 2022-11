BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the UT Martin Skyhawks after Caleb Fields scored 25 points in Arkansas State’s 75-60 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

Arkansas State finished 18-11 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.1% from deep last season.