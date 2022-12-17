UT Martin visits Bowling Green following Metheny's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (4-6) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kaden Metheny scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 81-75 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Falcons have gone 2-2 in home games. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.1.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 on the road. UT Martin leads the OVC with 16.2 assists. Koby Jeffries leads the Skyhawks with 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metheny averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Leon Ayers III is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.3 points for Bowling Green.

Parker Stewart is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 17.3 points and two steals. K.J. Simon is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

