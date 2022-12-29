UT Martin visits Little Rock after Jefferson's 30-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-5) at Little Rock Trojans (4-9) North Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -1.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jordan Jefferson scored 30 points in Little Rock’s 77-75 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Trojans have gone 4-0 in home games. Little Rock gives up 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-5 in road games. UT Martin has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Trojans. D.J. Smith is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Parker Stewart is averaging 17.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Desmond Williams is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

