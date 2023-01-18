UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri State following Russell's 37-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-8, 3-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-10, 4-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after Phillip Russell scored 37 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 91-86 victory against the Morehead State Eagles. The Redhawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Josh Earley averaging 9.3.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 in conference play. UT Martin has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Koby Jeffries is averaging 5.2 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

