UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri State following Russell's 37-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-8, 3-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-10, 4-2 OVC)
The Skyhawks are 3-3 in conference play. UT Martin has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
Koby Jeffries is averaging 5.2 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.
Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.
