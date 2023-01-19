UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri State following Russell's 37-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-8, 3-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-10, 4-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -6.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after Phillip Russell scored 37 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 91-86 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 in OVC play. UT Martin scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Koby Jeffries is averaging 5.2 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

