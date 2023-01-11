UT Rio Grande Valley beats Abilene Christian 103-86

EDINBURG, Texas — Justin Johnson’s 25 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Abilene Christian 103-86 on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (9-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Immanuel Allen, who finished with 26 points, three steals and two blocks. Abilene Christian also got 12 points, five assists and three steals from Tobias Cameron. In addition, Ali Abdou Dibba finished with 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Chicago State while Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.