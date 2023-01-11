UT Rio Grande Valley beats Abilene Christian 103-86

Johnson added five rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-8, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Dima Zdor scored 24 points while going 6 of 7 and 12 of 15 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Will Johnston shot 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding 10 assists.