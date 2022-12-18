UT Rio Grande Valley beats Houston Christian 100-90

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Justin Johnson had 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 100-90 win against Houston Baptist on Sunday night at the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach.

Johnson also had eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (8-4). Ahren Freeman scored 23 points and added nine rebounds. Will Johnston was 6 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 19 points.