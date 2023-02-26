UT Rio Grande Valley beats Tarleton State 99-95 in OT

EDINBURG, Texas — Will Johnston put up 36 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Tarleton State 99-95 in overtime on Saturday.
Shamir Bogues led the way for the Texans (15-15, 8-9) with 19 points, four assists and five steals. Tarleton State also got 15 points, five assists and three steals from Shakur Daniel. Jakorie Smith also had 14 points and five steals.
NEXT UP
UT Rio Grande Valley’s next game is Wednesday against Cal Baptist on the road, and Tarleton State hosts Dallas Christian on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.