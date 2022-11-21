UT Rio Grande Valley beats Western Illinois 78-77

EDINBURG, Texas — Justin Johnson’s 34 points led UT Rio Grande Valley over Western Illinois 78-77 on Monday night.
The Leathernecks (2-3) were led by Alec Rosner, who recorded 23 points and five assists. Quinlan Bennett added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jesiah West had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Johnson’s 15-point second half helped UT Rio Grande Valley finish off the one-point victory.
