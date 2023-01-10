UT Rio Grande Valley faces Abilene Christian, seeks to halt 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-7, 1-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-8, 0-4 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley will try to break its four-game skid when the Vaqueros play Abilene Christian. The Vaqueros have gone 7-2 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the WAC scoring 80.6 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-2 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Vaqueros and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 assists. Justin Johnson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Immanuel Allen is averaging 10.9 points for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

