UT Rio Grande Valley faces Houston Baptist following Johnson's 21-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-4) at Houston Baptist Huskies (3-7) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after Justin Johnson scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley's 90-72 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Huskies have gone 3-3 in home games. Houston Baptist has a 0-5 record against teams over .500.

The Vaqueros are 0-4 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the WAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke Maring is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Houston Baptist.

Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Johnston is averaging 14.0 points and 2.6 rebounds for UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

