UT Rio Grande Valley faces Texas A&M-CC, looks for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-3) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Texas A&M-CC trying to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Vaqueros are 4-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Islanders are 0-2 in road games. Texas A&M-CC ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 33.1% from downtown. Ross Williams leads the Islanders shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Isaac Mushila is shooting 54.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.3 points for Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article