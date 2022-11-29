UT Rio Grande Valley faces Texas A&M-CC, looks for 5th straight home win

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-3)
The Islanders are 0-2 in road games. Texas A&M-CC ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 33.1% from downtown. Ross Williams leads the Islanders shooting 40% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for UT Rio Grande Valley.
Isaac Mushila is shooting 54.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.3 points for Texas A&M-CC.
