UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Houston Baptist after Johnson's 31-point outing

Houston Baptist Huskies (3-8) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-4) Edinburg, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -8; over/under is 162.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Justin Johnson scored 31 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 106-80 victory over the Southwestern Christian Eagles.

The Vaqueros are 6-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the WAC in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Dima Zdor paces the Vaqueros with 6.2 boards.

The Huskies are 0-4 on the road. Houston Baptist has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Vaqueros. Johnson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Deshon Proctor is averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

