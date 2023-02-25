UT Rio Grande Valley plays Tarleton State following Johnson's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tarleton State Texans (15-14, 9-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-15, 5-11 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -3; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Justin Johnson scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-81 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Vaqueros are 11-6 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks second in the WAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 3.8.

The Texans are 9-8 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Vaqueros. Johnson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Advertisement

Lue Williams is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 11.4 points. Shamir Bogues is shooting 53.6% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article