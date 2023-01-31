UT Rio Grande Valley takes home win streak into matchup with Sam Houston

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-5, 6-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-11, 2-7 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Sam Houston trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Vaqueros have gone 10-2 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Daylen Williams leads the Vaqueros with 5.9 boards.

The Bearkats are 6-3 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Justin Johnson is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Qua Grant is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

