Tarleton State meets UT Rio Grande Valley in WAC Tournament

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-16, 6-12 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (16-15, 9-9 WAC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton State Texans take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in the WAC Tournament. The Texans are 9-9 against WAC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Tarleton State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vaqueros are 6-12 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the WAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dima Zdor averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lue Williams is averaging 11.1 points for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 11.2 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

Will Johnston is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 assists. Justin Johnson is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

